Fincantieri and Leonardo, collaboration in the underwater sector

Fincantieri and Leonardo strengthen their collaboration with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in the diving domain, with the aim of pooling their respective skills and abilities in the sector. The initiative was also born in light of the imminent establishment of the National Diving Centre, the Italian center that will strengthen research and innovation in the underwater environment, to make it safe and promote industrial and economic opportunities.

The signature took place between the managing directors of the two companies, Pierroberto Folgiero and Roberto Cingolani, in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Team Admiral Enrico Credendino.

Surveillance platforms and networks

In detail, the agreement aims at the joint development of a network of platforms and systems for surveillance, control and protection of critical infrastructures and underwater maritime areas, to respond to the needs indicated at national level and in the context of European initiatives. The companies also aim to preserve and develop their respective capabilities and expertise to offer potential customers state-of-the-art, high-performance and competitive systems.

Also expectedto enhance the Italian supply chain through the support of SMEs and start-ups who will be called upon to contribute to the development of innovative technologies for the specific environment and from a multi-domain perspective.

The scope of cooperation also includes the protection of strategic submarine networks, cables, communication backbones and offshore infrastructures, warning systems from underwater threats, as well as the securing of prospecting, sea-mining and extraction activities on the seabed for access to valuable mineral resources.

An already consolidated collaboration

“Our collaboration with Leonardo, already consolidated through the joint venture Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, is further strengthened with this Memorandum of Understanding in the underwater sector – states Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and general manager of Fincantieri -. The latter represents a universe full of opportunities on which Fincantieri intends to focus with determination: from the defense of critical underwater infrastructures to the use of drones. Our goal is to continue to innovate the sector with cutting-edge solutions.”

“The great depths of the underwater world represent a new frontier of safety, to be addressed with the development of a new generation of technologies. The approach can only be multidisciplinary, through the strong synergy of the national industry, which can boast unique, state-of-the-art skills that are also recognized at an international level. The strategic objective is to guarantee the control, surveillance, safety and prosperity of the underwater space – Roberto Cingolani, CEO and General Director of Leonardo -. “With Fincantieri we are working to build an offer dedicated to this domain, starting from our most consolidated knowledge and skills, such as sensors, manned and unmanned systems”.

Fincantieri and Leonardo have collaborated for years in the naval field, bringing their world-leading skills respectively in the design and construction of surface ships and underwater units on the one hand, and, on the other hand, in the naval combat system, the latter consisting from command and control, sensors, secure communications and data links, effectors, integrated navigation system and multi-domain modeling and simulation capabilities.

The two companies also have specific expertise in remotely piloted solutions and their complete integration into naval units.

