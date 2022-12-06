Listen to the audio version of the article

Two training courses and a simulation center in the old port of Genoa. These are the projects Fincantieri and the Italian Merchant Marine Academy are working on together.

It begins in December with the first continuous training course, at the Genoese headquarters of the Academy, reserved for shipyard technical personnel employed in sea trials of ships built by Fincantieri.

Corso Its

Furthermore, the group is a founding member of the Italian Merchant Marine Academy Foundation (Faimm), and last December 2 was a partner of Graduation day 2022, i.e. the moment in which graduates during the year are celebrated and rewarded for end of their educational path.

Among these, there are also the students of the Its da course Senior technician for the supervision and installation of on-board systems. An educational path, this, which will start again in January 2023 with the selection of those enrolled in the course, customized and dedicated to the needs of Fincantieri.

The 22 students who will participate after the selections, starting from February 2023, will follow the usual course of study in the classroom and will carry out their internships at the company’s various Italian shipyards, with the aim of implementing their skills and technical abilities , as well as getting to know the activities of the most important national shipbuilder up close.