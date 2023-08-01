Fincantieri: €211 million contract for Horizon frigates

OCCAR (Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation) has awarded Naviris and eurosam a 1.5 billion euro contract for the mid-life modernization of the Italian and French Horizon-class frigates. More specifically, in the next few days Naviris will finalize the subcontract contracts, including the one with Fincantieri, which will have a value of 211 million euros.

With this upgrade, Horizon-class frigates will receive state-of-the-art whole-ship modernization and enhanced combat capabilities.

The Horizon Frigates were built between 2000 and 2010 as part of a joint program between Fincantieri and the Naval Group, equipping the Italian and French Navies with innovative frigates with anti-aircraft capabilities.

