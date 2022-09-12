Home Business Fincantieri: Exercise options for 4 other cruise ships. Reopening of orders confirmed (analysts)
Fincantieri announced that Viking has exercised the options on 4 other cruise ships scheduled for delivery in 2026, 2027 and two in 2028 respectively.

The 4 ships will be built according to the most recent navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems. This new generation of ships is also designed for hydrogen fuel cells and will set a new standard for the industry.

According to Equita, the news is positive: the reopening of orders in the cruise sector is confirmed after 2 and a half years of substantial stop and in advance of the target of the company to restart the orders of the division in 2023.

Given the payment cycle in the cruise industry, we do not expect significant advances from the orders won instead.

