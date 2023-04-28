Home » Fincantieri launches the Zero Accidents Future On Board project
Fincantieri launches the Zero Accidents Future On Board project

On the occasion of the World Day for Health and Safety at Work (April 28, ed), Fincantieri launches “Zero Accidents Future On Board”the new communication campaign on construction sites aimed at making workers aware of the importance of maintaining their vigilance over the context in which they work.

“Zero Accidents Future On Board” builds on the legacy of Zero Accidents, an ambitious program launched by the Group in 2010 which in 12 years has produced the reduction of the main indices linked to accidents. In particular: – 77% accident frequency index; – 60% injury severity index, 39,927 hours of training provided and 4,644 workers trained on health and safety.

“The initiatives introduced up to now, fed continuously by the corporate structures within the ambit of capillary and consolidated organizational processes, they have allowed us to reduce the number of injuries and achieve the objectives on the subject that Fincantieri had set itself in the 2018-2022 Sustainability Plan: reduce the severity index by 15% and the frequency index by 5%, compared to the 2017 values” explained Luciano Sale, Director Human Resources and Real Estate of Fincantieri, said:

“Now, also thanks to a new communication campaign that is aimed at both direct employees and those of our related companies, we want to continue on the path traced to spread and further establish an authentic culture of safety within the group” he concluded.

