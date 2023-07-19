Home » Fincantieri, smart working will increase in work for the future
Business

Fincantieri, smart working will increase in work for the future

by admin
Fincantieri, smart working will increase in work for the future

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Fincantieri, the agreement reached in Unindustria Roma with Fiom, Fim and Uilm marks the go-ahead for Work For Future, the new organizational model that aims at a cultural change, with greater accountability and people’s empowerment.
The agreement promotes participatory industrial relations and improves work-life balance, well-being and the centrality of people.
With the new agreement, smart working will become an integral part of the new organizational model, which supports work by objectives and result orientation, also with the monitoring of specific Key Performance Indicators (KPI).
After expanding the perimeter of those who will be able to work in this mode, to promote inclusion, the company has better delineated the boundaries between private life and work, introducing more stringent rules on the right to disconnect. In addition, smart working days have been increased, which can reach up to 8 per month, with the possibility of increasing the number to favor parents but also caregivers and the frail.

See also  Mortgages, requests are down, but investments are up

You may also like

Arms deals with Russia? Rheinmetall is in trouble

Cuban Government Allows Spanish Company Alto Cedro to...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to Issue...

Chance of up to 100 percent price gain

Exor focuses on renewables: allies with Impala to...

Steady Recovery of Social Consumption Points Towards Increased...

The Guarantor: uncertainty weighs on the Telecom structure....

Five cold calling email templates to get your...

Sartorius Invests $33 Million in Puerto Rico’s First...

Stock market up, Elkann invests in renewables

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy