Agreement reached on supplementary agreement for 7 thousand Fincantieri employees. Three years after the expiry of the company contract, in the face of the extensions of 2020, 2021 and 2022, the supplementary agreement was signed during the night for employees working on 8 construction sites, management bodies and subsidiaries.

Performance bonus increased by 31%

The announced agreement of the Fim Cisl is «highly innovative, which recognizes the fundamental contribution given by workers to the growth of the Group in the world market in both the Cruise and Military sectors». In detail, explains the union, the value of the Performance Bonus was increased by 31%, also recognizing it on some indirect remuneration institutions such as holidays. The requests for the improvement of working conditions and working environments were also accepted, increasing the moments of confrontation with the RSU and the Rls in the company production units, strengthening the practicability of the Rls and recognizing an additional hour of paid assembly to face health and safety issues. Important improvements on the use of continuing professional training, on welfare, on coverage of chronic degenerative diseases, additional paid leave for the assistance and care of family members. «An agreement that the Fincantieri Group has been missing for three years – underlines Mauro Masci, national operator of Fim Cisl – which pays attention to environmental sustainability, to the industrial strategies of the company and above all to the needs of people. The increase in the performance bonus and other parts of the salary reward the professionalism of the workers. 94% of the requests presented with the platform are present in the agreement and the ultractivity of the contractual validity has also been defined “. Massimiliano Nobis, national secretary of the trade union association, adds: «The signal given by the new management is important in agreeing on this expected renewal of the Group’s company contract in a short time after their inauguration. Our request to set up a joint body for strategic participation was accepted. Having strengthened trade union relations and the participatory system will contribute to addressing and overcoming the current economic context conditioned by the energy transition and the impacts on the cost of energy and the supply of materials given by the continuing Ukrainian-Russian conflict ”.