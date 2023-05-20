Fincantieri, the US Navy orders the fourth frigate: the contract is worth half a billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US Department of Defense has awarded the US subsidiary of Fincantieri, Marinette Marine (FMM), the contract for the construction of the fourth frigate of the “Constellation” class, which has a value of approximately 526 million dollars, destined for the US Navy. The group announces it. The contract for the first frigate and the option for 9 additional vessels, signed in 2020, has a total value of approximately USD 5.5 billion and includes post-sales support and crew training.

In this tender, Fincantieri managed to impose itself on its US competitors thanks to a project judged to be the most advanced and innovative. In fact, the Group’s proposal is based on the FREMM frigate platform, considered the best in the world from a technological point of view, on which a ten-unit program for the Italian Navy is based. Construction on the first frigate began in late August last year in Marinette, Wisconsin, and FMM will deliver the ship, the future USS Constellation, in 2026.

«Our commitment is to support the largest Marina in the world with a ship that represents the highest possible degree of innovation – comments Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer of Fincantieri -. We look in particular at the digital profile of the units, in terms of cybersecurity and data analytics, two fundamental fronts for the industrial competition of the future”.

In recent days, Folgiero presented the group’s new industrial plan, which aims to return to profit in 2025.