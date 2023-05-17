Home » Fincantieri: Vard will build two new green units for the offshore wind market
by admin
Vard (subsidiary of Fincantieri), one of the first companies in the world in the construction of special vessels, has signed the contract for the design and construction of two new Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) with hybrid-electric propulsion for Purus Wind, a British company specializing in the transport of low-carbon energy and infrastructure to support the offshore wind sector.

The contract includes options for a further two units.

Vard and Purus Wind, a subsidiary of Purus Marine, have developed a bespoke design to achieve numerous benefits, including a hull optimized to ensure low drag and therefore low fuel consumption, as well as high standards of operation and onboard comfort. The units will be set up for operation with methanol which, together with the hybrid-electric system, will allow some zero-emission operations to be carried out. The units will also be set up for recharging at sea, so that they can be connected to the electricity grid of wind farms or ports without having to reach the mainland. The goal is to power operations regularly and with minimal use of additional energy sources, thus ensuring environmental benefits.

The vessels will enter the shipowner’s fleet in the second quarter of 2025 and 2026 respectively. The project has obtained funding from the Norwegian government’s Green Platform Initiative.

Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer of Fincantieri, commented: “This further order for two units, plus two as an option, for the offshore wind sector, represents a very clear confirmation of the solidity of the market and of the technological and industrial leadership whose development will be strengthened in the new industrial plan”.

