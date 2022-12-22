As part of an EU tender for the Defense and Security sector, Fincantieri signed a contract with the Directorate of Naval Armaments (NAVARM) for the construction of a new Major Hydro-Oceanographic Naval Unit (NIOM) destined for the Hydrographic Institute of Marina, with delivery scheduled for 2026 at the integrated shipyard of Riva Trigoso-Muggiano.

The contract has a total value of approximately 280 million euro and also includes integrated logistic support services and temporary support for the duration of six years plus four as an option.

Thus began the renewal of the naval units of the Navy’s hydrographic service. This program is part of an innovative project, of European scope, which involves the Ministry of Defense and within which a financing agreement was reached between the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Ministry of Economy and Finance ( MEF).

The unit was designed with the utmost attention to green aspects. Its main characteristics include technologies for containing emissions, a diesel-electric propulsion to optimize consumption, functional hull shapes to reduce drag and the use of environment-friendly materials.

In 2018, Fincantieri delivered to the Institute of Marine Research (IMR), the Norwegian government’s oceanographic and fisheries research body, “Kronprins Haakon”, an oceanographic icebreaking vessel destined to operate in polar waters. Furthermore, in 2021 the Group oversaw an exceptional refit on the “Laura Bassi” unit, the only Italian oceanographic research icebreaker, owned by the National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics.