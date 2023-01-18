Home Business Fincantieri will build a vessel to support US wind farms
Business

Fincantieri will build a vessel to support US wind farms

by admin
Fincantieri will build a vessel to support US wind farms

Today Fincantieri announced that, through its American subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group, it has signed a contract with Crest Wind (joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT), for the design and construction of a vessel to support wind farms in the United States United.

The ship will have a length of 88 meters and will be built at the Bay Shipbuilding facility and will enter service in 2026.

The vessel will service Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind on a long-term lease.

In detail, the Service Operation Vessel (SOV) units are used to transport technicians involved in the maintenance and monitoring of the operation of the wind turbines at sea.

Crowley is a major supporter of the US offshore wind market, while ESVAGT is the leading SOV service provider in Europe.

See also  Hongmeng watches are here!Huawei Watch 3 series is released, priced from 2,599 yuan

You may also like

Fuel, gas station strike duration reduced from 60...

Space economy, from satellites to cargo: the market...

5 major events in today’s financial market: U.S....

Zaobao | Apple releases new MacBook Pro/National population...

60% of Gen Z willing to make economic...

Here is Lufthansa’s offer for Ita: immediately a...

Moderna: Title up 7.7% after encouraging results of...

Goldman, profit halved after fintech cold shower. Morgan...

Inapp: “Quality of work: in Italy one worker...

Isee 2023, from the single check to bills:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy