Today Fincantieri announced that, through its American subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group, it has signed a contract with Crest Wind (joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT), for the design and construction of a vessel to support wind farms in the United States United.

The ship will have a length of 88 meters and will be built at the Bay Shipbuilding facility and will enter service in 2026.

The vessel will service Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind on a long-term lease.

In detail, the Service Operation Vessel (SOV) units are used to transport technicians involved in the maintenance and monitoring of the operation of the wind turbines at sea.

Crowley is a major supporter of the US offshore wind market, while ESVAGT is the leading SOV service provider in Europe.