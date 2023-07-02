Finding Solutions for Enterprise Development: Daxiang District’s Practical Moves

Daxiang District, Shaoyang City Focuses on Enterprise Development and Implements Practical Measures

Daxiang District in Shaoyang City has recently conducted meticulous research to address the difficulties faced by enterprises and find ways to overcome them. The district has taken practical steps to support businesses and promote their development.

One example of this is the support provided to Shaoyang Xiangzhong Glass Technology Co., Ltd, a glass deep-processing enterprise. The district leaders identified the company’s need for upgrading and development due to low efficiency and high labor costs. As a result, the district provided the company with 310,000 yuan of financial support. With this assistance, the company introduced automatic glass cutting and edging equipment, resulting in improved production efficiency and reduced labor and consumable costs. The company’s output value increased by 30% in the first five months of this year.

In an effort to optimize the business environment and promote high-quality development, Daxiang District has embarked on an initiative called “going to the grassroots level, finding problems, finding solutions, and promoting development”. This initiative aims to address the challenges faced by businesses and provide them with the necessary support. Since its launch, the initiative has already solved 200 out of the 610 identified problems within just one month.

Another focus of the district is to promote industrial upgrading and enhance the competitiveness of its manufacturing industry. District leaders have been proactive in conducting investigations and exploring effective solutions. They have also supported existing enterprises in securing capital for technological transformation and improving product quality. The district government has signed a contract with Shaoyang Xiangzhong Glass Technology Co., Ltd to help establish the province’s first Vulcan Furnace production line, which will enhance the company’s product offerings.

Daxiang District is prioritizing the provision of land and capital to support the development of advanced manufacturing industries. They are also ensuring the availability of land resources for industrial clusters and providing project tracking services to stimulate enterprise development.

Wang Jun, Secretary of the Daxiang District Party Committee, emphasized the importance of district leaders serving as “shop boys” for enterprises. This commitment to service is expected to inject strong momentum into the district’s economic and social development. The district has already experienced positive results, with 12 investment projects implemented and a 38% year-on-year increase in industrial fixed asset investment. The operating income of advanced manufacturing industries also reached a record high of 84.12%.

The efforts made by Daxiang District reflect a proactive approach towards supporting enterprise development and promoting high-quality economic growth. With a focus on addressing challenges and providing practical solutions, the district is set to further enhance its business environment and create favorable conditions for industries to thrive.

