Findomestic, after 4 months purchase intentions down by 8.4

Goodbye Superbonus effect. For Findomestic we return to the levels of the beginning of the year

After 4 consecutive months of growth, Italians’ three-month purchasing intentions return to the levels of the beginning of the year. And they mark a drop of 8.4% compared to April. According to the analysis ofFindomestic Observatory of May created in collaboration with Eumetrait is the “home” sector that determines this negative trend.

The Superbonus effect seems to have ended: intentions to renovate the house are close to a 20% drop (-19.4%), thermal insulation systems drop by 11.8% and condensing or biomass boilers by 9.2% . Furniture was also down (-12.7%) which, however, confirmed its levels above the average of the last 12 months. Only photovoltaic systems (+11.9%) and fixtures (+4.4%) went against the trend.

“The first months of 2023 were marked by a recovery in the propensity to consume – he declares Gilles Zeitoun, Findomestic Chief Executive Officer and General Manager – which was reflected in the actual purchases of durable goods, growing but still held back by a context that remains of great concern. The phenomenon of inflation remains the main concern in the country (6 responses out of 10 in our survey) and continues to influence spending behaviour, which remains marked by prudence. Not surprisingly, with incomes growing less than the prices of consumer goods, in second place among the most felt concerns (39% of preferences) we find that relating to the progressive decline in family purchasing power”.

Telephony and tablets fly. Cars slow down

The “home” sector is suffering from the end of the “Superbonus effect”, but it is not the only one to suffer a retreat in purchasing intentions: without a concrete prospect of new incentives or revised new cars drop 7% (electrified ones hold better at -1.4%) and 11% are used. Motor vehicles, a market in strong growth from 2021 to today, still show positive purchase intentions: +8.6%.

The technology sector is smiling again after the general decline in the propensity to purchase (and in sales) recorded in the first quarter of the year. The intention to buy a tablet has reached its highest levels in a year now (+15.8% in the last month). The same goes for cameras (+18.8%) and telephony (+11.1%).

Even TVs, as noted by the Findomestic Observatory in May, gain 6.3%, while PC buying intentions remain stable. Contrasting trends for the two segments of household appliances with small ones down by 6.3% and large ones up by 10.4%. The arrival of warm weather does not seem to offer a further boost to sports and do-it-yourself equipment, which remain substantially stable (a slight decrease of 1.4% for do-it-yourself) on levels that are in any case high and above one year does.

Small downsizing for intentions to buy an e-bike (-4.3%) after 3 months of consecutive growth. Many have already organized and purchased their own “holiday package” for the summer: in fact, in the survey conducted at the end of April, intentions to purchase trips halted their rise (-2.9%).