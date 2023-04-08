Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for detailed information on the Findomestic Deposit Account? Do you want to know how much it makes, how much it costs and how it is activated? Well, you’re in the right place, today I offer you a complete analysis of this product.

We are faced with a certainly intriguing offer, it is a online account, without constraintsa zero expenses and which always calculates the interests on deposit savings.

The Deposit Account, if combined with the Findomestic Current Account, allows the activation of ancillary services for intelligent savings management. But to find out if it’s a really beneficial product you’ll have to read my review to the end.

During my experience with Affari Miei I have viewed hundreds of deposit accounts and by now I consider myself an expert. I don’t intend to tell you which account to open, but I will provide you with the necessary elements so that you can make an intelligent evaluation of the product and choose based on your investment needs.

Let’s get started!

This article talks about:

A short presentation to get you started

You already know Findomestic? It has been active since 1984 and specializes in consumer credit: the institute is a constant presence in Italian families, given that it has financed the purchase of durable consumer goods, such as household appliances, for decades.

In 2011 Findomestic was acquired by the BNP Paribas group, but despite the passage into French hands it continues to be a brand highly appreciated by savers, especially for the provision of personal loans and mortgages.

Findomestic deposit account: is it safe?

Deposit accounts are among the safest investments, the reason being that the depositors’ funds are naturally covered by the guarantee Interbank Fund for the Protection of Deposits.

The guarantee provides for the repayment of each account holder’s deposits up to a maximum of 100,000 euros, in the event that the Bank finds itself in serious problems and is no longer able to repay the sums left in custody.

Of course also the Findomesti Deposit Accountc (and also the Current Account) enjoys this protection.

For greater peace of mind, I can add that: if you decide to invest your savings in the deposit account, you will also have the guarantees offered by a solid banking group.

The capital solidity of BNP Paribas (as of any other bank) can be easily verified thanks to the parameter Common Equity Tier 1 ratio – if the value is above 7 or 8% it means that the institute is solid.

The CET1 ratio of BNP Paribas is from11,7%so you can rest assured.

Features of Findomestic Conto Deposito

The Deposito Account falls into the category of free accounts, i.e. not restricted. It is therefore a savings line without time limits e without limits in withdrawing money. You can withdraw money when you want and without paying any penalty.

On the sums of money you choose to set aside, some accrue fixed interest that guarantee you a certain return – the higher the amount you deposit, the higher the recognized rate. You have two options:

Set aside money through recurring payments starting from a minimum of €50 – payments are monthly and the amount you decide, no initial payment is required;

Set aside money through single deposits, starting with a single deposit of €1,000 and supplementing with monthly deposits of your choice.

To give you an example: if you choose the deposit method with single payments, you will be able to open the account by immediately paying 1,000 euros, after which you can always decide to activate recurring payments and then supplement the sum with 100 euros per month (for example) .

How does the Findomestic Deposit Account work? Additional services

If you have a Findomestic current account you can connect it to the Deposit Account and activate a series of very interesting services…

By activating the function “Threshold Gain” you can set a maximum balance amount on your current account, in this way, every month end, all the higher balances are automatically transferred to the deposit account, causing interest to accrue immediately. You will always have the freedom to transfer the amount you want from the deposit account to the connected current account.

Service “Save Rest” instead allows you to round up the expenses made with yours Findomestic Debit Card and to set aside a small amount (1 or 5 €) which will be automatically transferred to your deposit account, making you accrue interest.

Interest rates

And now let’s finally deal with the aspect of the performance: what interest rates does the Bank recognize? Let’s see them…

On the amount deposited sums up to €20,000 Findomestic calculates a gross annual rate of the 2,00%.

Per higher amounts it happens like this: up to €20,000 the calculated gross rate is always 2.00%, for the part that exceeds €20,000 a different rate is calculated, equal to the1,00%.

In practice, if you have a balance of €22,000 on your savings account (for example), €20,000 accrues interest at the base rate, while €2,000 accrues interest at a rate of 1.00%.

You can deposit up to a maximum of 100 thousand euros.

Interest is credited to the account every six months and other interests immediately begin to accrue. However, he points out that the values ​​just supplied refer to the gross rate: you must always subtract the withholding tax on annuities which is equal to 26%.

If you want to know if the bank’s interests are interesting, I suggest you immediately take a test here:

How much does Findomestic deposit account cost?

The opening of the Findomestic Deposit Account is complete free. Even the management fees I am pari a zeroe there are no costs for closing the account.

L’stamp dutypayable for deposits exceeding 5,000 euros to the extent of 2 per thousand, is instead at customer’s charge.

How to open a deposit account

Findomestic Deposit Account opens directly onlineby filling in the appropriate request form that you find on the site – you must enter your personal data and contact information.

You will receive all the information on opening an account and the forms to read, sign and return to the sender via email. Using the digital signature it is also possible to complete the entire procedure without having to print and return the documentation.

As soon as you receive the bank details, you can activate the account by making the first payment. As you can see, opening a deposit account is quick and easy: you can activate it whenever you want, even if you are not a Findomestic customer.

Alternatively, you can always ask for account activation in person at one of the branches.

Findomestic Deposit Account: My Business Opinions

Now that you know the offer Findomestic Deposit Account I’ll explain what I think about this type of investment and about this service specifically. In general, the deposit account market is not experiencing a great moment, this is not my opinion but it is a fact.

Rates have fallen on almost all “safe” financial products. From this point of view, one cannot speak of a real investment since it is technically impossible to have a real profit with this category of banking instruments. By now deposit accounts are only good for setting aside savings and ensuring that they are valued over time.

This is the reason why one can no longer judge a deposit account only from the point of view of yield, which will be very low even in the best of offers. An account must also be judged from other secondary aspects, which however can make the difference in a panorama of narrow interest rates.

L’Findomestic offer it seems to be more or less in line with many other realities. All things being equal, i.e. zero constraints, zero costs and extra services, there are very few banks able to offer more.

The main advantage, in my opinion, lies in the fact that Astrofinance allows you to set aside a small amount each month and obtain a return that varies based on the balance in the account. So it’s useful if you want to start with a low figure and you have the ability to make small payments to manage independently.

For higher gross interest at 1.00% you must necessarily compromise, i.e. opt for a restricted deposit account which does not allow the same freedom to withdraw sums and perhaps makes you wait until the end of the restriction to get your money and interest back.

The convenience of the account is quite relative, therefore it depends on the subjective needs…

The savings account is for you…

If you are looking for a very flexible account, with no time constraints;

If you want an online account with no activation and management fees;

If you want to organize your account with small monthly recurring deposits;

If you also intend to activate the Current Account and want to take advantage of extra services that help you save more.

The deposit account is not for you…

If you are looking for higher interest rates that allow you to earn more, even spread over a long period of time;

If you are willing to block a pre-established sum of money, even for long periods, and you are not interested in having more freedom because you already know that you will not need to use it;

If you’re looking for a bank that doesn’t charge anything and also pays stamp duty – some do.

Conclusions

At this point in the review, you have all the information you need to decide if the account in question can be convenient for you or not.

You have also read my expert opinion on this product and on the general situation of deposit accounts, now you just have to make your own assessments, knowing the limits of the instrument.

I greet you, I hope you enjoyed this review on the Findomestic Deposit Account, I hope you will continue to follow Affari Miei!