From sheets to vegetable panels, passing through plasters, paintings and planters. These are the growing solutions used to improve air quality by reducing the concentrations of fine dust. The panorama involves both universities and research centers and companies. The last experiment carried out with good success, capable of absorbing up to 240 tons of CO2 in a year is “CityTree”, a mobile plant infrastructure to be installed in the city tested as part of the European project which saw the participation of Enea, the Cnr and the Institute of Atmospheric and Climate Sciences, as well as the pro-environment consortium.

The dust-absorbing moss panel

Specifically, it is a panel (produced by the German start-up Green City Solutions) 4 meters high, 3 long and 60 centimeters deep covered with a variety of moss capable of absorbing up to 240 tons of carbon dioxide a year. How much, as the Enea managers point out, 275 trees in the city.

The system is then operated by a fully automated irrigation system, equipped with a system for collecting rainwater and temperature and humidity detectors that guarantee maximum crop efficiency and lower water consumption.

“With our numerical simulations we have found that in the filtering mode, the device achieves a reduction of up to 15% of Pm10 in the area surrounding the panel – says researcher Maria Gabriella Villani -. But the results have been very encouraging for other types of particulate matter such as Pm2.5 (up to -20%), Pm1 (up to -13%), ultra-fine particles (-38%) and black carbon (-17%), as shown by the experimental campaigns by Isac-Cnr and the pro-environment consortium».

Air filters

Another solution adopted to “filter and purify the air” is the mesh fabric. The one conceived and by Anemotech and called Breath®, composed of three levels that work in synergy.