Home Business Fine dust, the smog-eating solutions: from walls with moss to anti-Pm10 planters
Business

Fine dust, the smog-eating solutions: from walls with moss to anti-Pm10 planters

by admin
Fine dust, the smog-eating solutions: from walls with moss to anti-Pm10 planters

From sheets to vegetable panels, passing through plasters, paintings and planters. These are the growing solutions used to improve air quality by reducing the concentrations of fine dust. The panorama involves both universities and research centers and companies. The last experiment carried out with good success, capable of absorbing up to 240 tons of CO2 in a year is “CityTree”, a mobile plant infrastructure to be installed in the city tested as part of the European project which saw the participation of Enea, the Cnr and the Institute of Atmospheric and Climate Sciences, as well as the pro-environment consortium.

The dust-absorbing moss panel

Specifically, it is a panel (produced by the German start-up Green City Solutions) 4 meters high, 3 long and 60 centimeters deep covered with a variety of moss capable of absorbing up to 240 tons of carbon dioxide a year. How much, as the Enea managers point out, 275 trees in the city.

The system is then operated by a fully automated irrigation system, equipped with a system for collecting rainwater and temperature and humidity detectors that guarantee maximum crop efficiency and lower water consumption.

“With our numerical simulations we have found that in the filtering mode, the device achieves a reduction of up to 15% of Pm10 in the area surrounding the panel – says researcher Maria Gabriella Villani -. But the results have been very encouraging for other types of particulate matter such as Pm2.5 (up to -20%), Pm1 (up to -13%), ultra-fine particles (-38%) and black carbon (-17%), as shown by the experimental campaigns by Isac-Cnr and the pro-environment consortium».

See also  China International Photovoltaic Industry Summit Forum opens and focuses on the new track of photovoltaic development | Photovoltaic Industry | China International_Sina Technology

Air filters

Another solution adopted to “filter and purify the air” is the mesh fabric. The one conceived and by Anemotech and called Breath®, composed of three levels that work in synergy.

You may also like

Autostrade, Eni and CDP plan decarbonisation initiatives

Mavericks Electric Financial Report: In Q3 2022, Mavericks...

Damage in agriculture, only 8% of land is...

11LPRάֲ ڵХ _йҾŻ

Tim suffers in Piazza Affari, Minister Urso confirms...

Dear bill and business aid: the calendar for...

Goldman Sachs: Don’t rush to buy bottoms, the...

Eng: MSC Cruises pulls back: “We are no...

Wall Street opens the week of Thanksgiving. Uncertain...

Venice, the storm of the year is coming....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy