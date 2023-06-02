Fine for using artificial intelligence

12
It’s just a long half-sentence in the General Data Protection Regulation, well hidden and easy to overlook. And yet there is a lot of explosiveness for companies that rely on artificial intelligence in their IT systems to process customer data and inquiries. In Article 15, paragraph 1, sub-point h, companies are obliged to explain the use of AI to their customers in a transparent and comprehensible manner.
