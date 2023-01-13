The Antitrust Authority fined the company Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Spa for a total of 5,250,000 euros. through the e-commerce site for the online sale of clothing, footwear and other fashion, luxury and design goods, in the period 2019-2022. In particular, the company would have unilaterally canceled online orders already completed by consumers in the event of exceeding certain return thresholds, simultaneously omitting the information on the blocking of purchases. Furthermore, it allegedly misrepresented the selling prices of the products and the discounts actually applied.

As regards the first practice, according to the Authority, a specific internal company policy has emerged which provides – without informing consumers before or after – the inhibition of the possibility of making further purchases in the event of exceeding certain return thresholds, thus limiting the right of withdrawal. With reference to the second practice, however, the Authority considered that Yoox had induced consumers to subscribe to its online offers on the basis of misleading prices and discounts. For example, it was ascertained that, before 1 February 2022, following frequent repricing, the discounted final price of some products – on the occasion of particular promotions – was substantially similar to the price actually charged in the period preceding the promotion, as it was modified the reference price with respect to which the discount was then applied. After 1 February 2022, however, the reference price against which the discounts were applied was not the price actually applied by Yoox, but an amount representative of the presumed market price applied in the fashion house stores. In this way, offer conditions (reference price and discounts) were envisaged that were more advantageous than those actually ever practised. During the proceeding, Yoox indicated the sale price and any discounts applied more clearly.

The intervention, according to the Antitrust, is part of the more general enforcement activity aimed at ensuring the correct and balanced development of e-commerce. «It also assumes particular importance – reads a note – both as regards the novelty of the practice, consisting in the inhibition/blocking of the consumer’s account due to excess returns, and for the fundamental importance of transparent and correct on the main economic/competitive levers on which consumers’ commercial decisions are based, such as the prices and discounts applied, especially in the light of recent interventions on the matter by the European and national legislator”. Within 60 days, Yoox must inform the Authority on the initiatives taken to overcome the critical elements highlighted in the sanctioning measure.