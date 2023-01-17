Fineco Asset Management (Irish asset management company wholly owned by FinecoBank) has completed a proprietary investment in the first digital bond issued by the European Investment Bank (EIB) maturing on 28 April 2023.

The operation is part of the theme of digital assets and blockchain technology, in order to understand the important evolutions underway in the sector of technologies applied to the world of finance.

The project, supported by Société Générale – Forge in planning and executing the transaction, was personally managed for Fineco Asset Management by Enrico Di Savia Puglisi, Legal Counsel and specialist in the field of digital assets, with the support of Jack Kelly, Senior Bond Portfolio Manager for the investment side.

As at 31 December 2022, Fineco Asset Management had assets under management of €25.9 billion.