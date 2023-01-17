Home Business Fineco Asset Management invests in the first digital bond issued by the European Investment Bank
Business

Fineco Asset Management invests in the first digital bond issued by the European Investment Bank

by admin

Fineco Asset Management (Irish asset management company wholly owned by FinecoBank) has completed a proprietary investment in the first digital bond issued by the European Investment Bank (EIB) maturing on 28 April 2023.

The operation is part of the theme of digital assets and blockchain technology, in order to understand the important evolutions underway in the sector of technologies applied to the world of finance.

The project, supported by Société Générale – Forge in planning and executing the transaction, was personally managed for Fineco Asset Management by Enrico Di Savia Puglisi, Legal Counsel and specialist in the field of digital assets, with the support of Jack Kelly, Senior Bond Portfolio Manager for the investment side.

As at 31 December 2022, Fineco Asset Management had assets under management of €25.9 billion.

See also  Provincial elections, Popular Liguria: "Determinants to elect a councilor of Sanremo"

You may also like

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures stopped falling and...

The cold wave hits coal power central enterprises...

Hong Kong stock market closes: Hang Seng Index...

Eni today launches sustainable bonds with a minimum...

TaTaTu chooses Giglio Group (+5%) for the management...

Financial Morning Bus 丨 In December 2022, the...

Intermarket analysis and opportunities with investment certificates

Crude oil trading alert: Oil prices hold near...

Zurich Bank entrusts BNP Paribas with the management...

The Fed’s interest rate hike is coming to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy