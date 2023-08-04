Fineco, collected at 486 million in July. On new customers

Fineco closed the month of July with a net collection equal to 486 million euro, in line with the estimates communicated on the occasion of the first half results, highlighting the continuation of the bank’s growth path. In fact, the asset mix sees positive direct deposits of €199 million, despite the presence of tax payments approximately €260 million higher than in the same month of 2022 following the advance to July of the due dates that last year had been paid in August . The assets under administration amounted to 251 million, while assets under management amounted to 36 million, supported by the retail funding of Fineco Asset Management (122 million) which intercepted the outflows from the insurance sector (-165 million).

The revenues of brokerage are estimated at 14 million euros for the month of July, a figure up by more than 35% compared to the average revenues for the same month between 2017 and 2019. Since the beginning of the year, brokerage revenues are estimated at around 110 million .

Fineco Asset Management in July it recorded retail funding of 122 million euro, with particular customer interest in products aimed at prudent investors, characterized by high protection. Inflows since the beginning of the year amounted to 2.5 billion for the retail classes and 77 million for the institutional class (of which 175 million in the month of July alone), bringing the total assets of FAM to 29.9 billion: 19 billion in retail component (+22% y/y) and €10.9 billion in the institutional component (+3% y/y). The incidence of the retail component on the Bank’s total AUM rose to 33.6% compared to 29.3% a year ago.

In July, 8,501 were acquired new customers, +23% compared to July 2022, bringing new customers year-to-date to 68,592, up +25% compared to a year ago. The number of total customers as at 31 July 2023 stood at 1,529,436, up by 4.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. The Total assets is equal to 117.7 billion euros, +11% compared to 106.5 billion in July 2022. In particular, Private Banking assets amounted to 52.9 billion euros compared to 46 billion a year ago (+ 15% y/y). (Ticker)

