FinecoBank leaps by 0.74% after presenting the data for the second quarter of 2022, a period that closed with 208.6 million euros in revenues, down by 18.4% compared to the first quarter of 2022, but still up by 6.5 % compared to the second quarter of 2021. In the quarter, net profit was equal to 98.9 million euros, down 20% compared to the previous quarter but up 10% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter, Fineco’s financial margin stood at 68.9 million euros, down by 35.8% compared to the previous quarter, but up by 5.3% compared to the same quarter of 2021. net commissions amounted to 113.9 million euro (-4.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2022), due to lower brokerage commissions due to the greater volatility recorded in the first months of the year.

Operating costs in the quarter fell by 2.8% compared to the previous quarter, reaching 67.1 million euros. Finally, the Group confirms its capital solidity with a CET1 ratio of 19.14% compared to 18.80% as at 31 December 2021.