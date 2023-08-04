Home » Fineco, profit at 308 million (+38%). The title rises after the drop in the Stock Exchange
Fineco, profit at 308 million (+38%). The title rises after the drop in the Stock Exchange

Fineco, profit at 308 million (+38%). The title rises after the drop in the Stock Exchange

Alessandro Foti CEO of Fineco Bank

Fineco, stellar accounts in 2023: skyrocketing profits and revenues

Record net income in the half year for Phinecus: 308.9 million (+38.8%). Board approved accounts show total revenue by 600.7 million (+29.4% y/y); Cost/income ratio: 24.1%; solid capital and liquidity position: CET1 at 23.2%, LCR at 785%.

Data as of July 31, 2023 (estimate) indicate a net collection in the month equal to 0.5 billion, of which direct to 0.2 billion. Estimated brokerage revenues in July: 14 million.

“We are particularly satisfied with the results for the first half of the year – he says Alexander FotiChief Executive Officer and General Manager of FinecoBank– which confirm a healthy and balanced development of the Bank, together with the ability to intercept the needs of customers in all phases of the market, even the most complex ones”.

