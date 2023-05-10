Home » Fineco, record net profit in the first quarter at 147.3 million
Business

(Teleborsa) – Phinecus closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues equal to 293.7 million euros, +14.9% y/y, driven by the financial margin (+46.5% y/y, of which net interest income +165.3%) and by investing (+ 1.9%) thanks to the growing contribution of Fineco Asset Management and higher net margins on assets under management. The unet tile records a new record in the quarter, at 147.3 million euro, up 19.1% y/y.

“We are very satisfied of results for the first quarter of the year, the best ever – commented the CEO Alexander Foti – Fineco continues its growth, highlighting the great ability of its business model to adapt even to this particularly complex phase, characterized by higher interest rates. A context in which the ability of our network to assist customers emerges, to guide them in long-term planning and to manage their emotions”.

“Added to this is theimportant contribution from Fineco Asset Management with its wide range of efficient and innovative investment solutions, including the new Global Defense families, particularly appreciated by our clients because they allow us to cope with market fluctuations and to combine capital protection with equity exposure – he added – The collection data for April are once again very solid, confirming the strengthening of a trend that sees customers increasingly interested and inclined to invest, with the support and skills of our professionals”.

Over 30,000 new customers in the quarter

The managed assets of Fineco Asset Management amount to €27.9 billion, of which €17.4 billion relating to retail classes (+14.2% Y/Y) and €10.5 billion relating to underlying wrapper funds (institutional classes, +0.8 % y/y).

Continue acquiring new customersequal to 31,774 in the first quarter of 2023 (+14.8% y/y), bringing the total to 1,506,314 customers.

With regards to guidanceFineco states that a growth of is expected in 2023 financial leeway around 70% compared to 2023 results, with a peak in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the following years, the financial margin is expected to continue to benefit from the new interest rate scenario. Also, a steady increase in dividends per share.

On the Stock Exchange, the stock lost 5.2% to 12.75 euros.

