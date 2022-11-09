Fineco closed the first 9 months of 2022 with revenues of € 684.1 million, + 14.6% y / y, driven by Investing (+ 17.6%) thanks to the growing contribution of Fineco Asset Management and higher net margins on assets under management, and the Financial Margin (+ 20.0% y / y).

Operating costs amounted to € 203.9 million, + 8.7% yoy (+ 4.1% yoy excluding the increase in expenses strictly related to business growth). Cost / Income ratio of 29.8%, confirming Fineco’s operating leverage.

Net profit stood at € 302.7 million, 17.7% y / y higher than in the first nine months of 2021.

TFA (Total Financial Assets) reached 102.9 billion, in line with the same period of 2021 thanks to the contribution of net inflows of 7.5 billion, which highlights the solidity of the Bank’s growth path even in a market phase particularly complex. The collection of managed savings amounted to 2.5 billion.

Fineco Asset Management assets under management amounted to 24.5 billion, of which 14.8 billion relating to retail classes (+ 6% y / y) and 9.7 billion relating to the underlying funds of the wrappers (institutional classes, +27 , 1% y / y).

The acquisition of new customers continues, amounting to 70,886 in the first nine months of 2022, bringing the total to 1,468,434 customers