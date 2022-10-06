In September, Fineco’s net inflows remained robust at 515 million euros, highlighting the tendency of customers to continue their investment path even in a particularly uncertain market phase.

The asset mix sees the managed component at 223 million and the administered component at 412 million in the month. Direct deposits are negative for 120 million.

Brokerage revenues in September are estimated at 15 million: around 30% more than the monthly average for the 2017/19 period. The estimated revenue from the beginning of the year is approximately 149 million.