Home Business Fineco: September net inflows of 515 million, well managed and administered
Business

Fineco: September net inflows of 515 million, well managed and administered

by admin
Fineco: September net inflows of 515 million, well managed and administered

In September, Fineco’s net inflows remained robust at 515 million euros, highlighting the tendency of customers to continue their investment path even in a particularly uncertain market phase.

The asset mix sees the managed component at 223 million and the administered component at 412 million in the month. Direct deposits are negative for 120 million.

Brokerage revenues in September are estimated at 15 million: around 30% more than the monthly average for the 2017/19 period. The estimated revenue from the beginning of the year is approximately 149 million.

See also  170,000 Maotai shareholders are pleased to raise the original price of Maotai!Lin Yuan once complained: as a shareholder, he has to beg dealers to buy wine like a beggar

You may also like

Banca Sistema, reached 3.2 billion euros in loans...

German government expects recession in 2023, GDP growth...

Directionless Wall Street, well the Nasdaq after leap...

Haitian Flavor Industry and Condiment Association issued a...

iPhone14 Pro hands-on experience, heavy use for 7...

Credit Suisse in search of liquidity thinks about...

U.S. stocks pre-market: Dow futures fell about 300...

Pet care, a new giant is born: the...

Arcaplanet invests 150 million in new and digital...

2022 heating decree: one degree and 15 days...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy