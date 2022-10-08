Home Business Fineco: strong September funding despite a complex month for markets (analysts)
Fineco: strong September funding despite a complex month for markets (analysts)

It travels on the Fineco parity (-0.04% to € 12.605) after the weakness of the eve of which had seen the stock underperform. Yesterday the monthly data showed a robust net inflows of Fineco at 515 million euros. The asset mix sees a managed component registering positive flows despite the strongly negative markets (Global Equities -9%).

Brokerage revenues in September are estimated at 15 million: around 30% more than the monthly average for the 2017/19 period. The estimated revenue from the beginning of the year is approximately 149 million. 9,264 new customers were acquired in September, bringing the figure from the beginning of the year to 70,886. The number of total customers at 30 September 2022 stood at 1.47 million.

“The September data, both on the collection and brokerage side, are very robust in a particularly complex context, with the financial markets under severe pressure in September, underlining the strength of the integrated business model”, commented today the Equita analysts.

