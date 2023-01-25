Home Business Fineco: With the FinecoX online trading platform, professional brokerage becomes for everyone
Business

Fineco: With the FinecoX online trading platform, professional brokerage becomes for everyone

by admin
Fineco: With the FinecoX online trading platform, professional brokerage becomes for everyone

Fineco has launched FinecoX, an innovative online trading platform available free of charge to all customers, in line with its mission to broaden savers’ access to the financial markets.

The platform, which can be used entirely in a web environment, without the need to download and install software, was developed with particular attention to usability and immediacy in displaying data, with pre-configured templates but also great customization freedom.

FinecoX joins Powerdesk, the most used trading platform in Italy, which will continue to be available to more experienced investors.

See also  SAIC-GM's Wuhan Autoneng super factory completed and put into production

You may also like

Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees, and the severance...

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is Credit Suisse’s second...

Texas Instruments (TXN.US) achieved a net profit of...

Bitcoin Boom: The Doubtful Breakthrough or Bull Trap

The budget of the Municipality of Milan put...

GE: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates....

NYMEX crude oil may drop to $81.03 in...

Oil consumption, a 3.3% drop in December: 4.8...

Microsoft (MSFT.US) Q2 revenue increased by 2% year-on-year...

The Italian Sea Group: 2022 preliminary results in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy