Fineco has launched FinecoX, an innovative online trading platform available free of charge to all customers, in line with its mission to broaden savers’ access to the financial markets.

The platform, which can be used entirely in a web environment, without the need to download and install software, was developed with particular attention to usability and immediacy in displaying data, with pre-configured templates but also great customization freedom.

FinecoX joins Powerdesk, the most used trading platform in Italy, which will continue to be available to more experienced investors.