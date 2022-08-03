Home Business FinecoBank closes the half year with € 222.5 million net profit (+ 20.5%)
FinecoBank closes the half year with € 222.5 million net profit (+ 20.5%)

FinecoBank closes the half year with € 222.5 million net profit (+ 20.5%)

At Piazza Affari FinecoBank is down by 0.91%, thus finding itself at € 11.98 per share. Today, the bank led by CEO Alessandro Foti presented the results for the first half of 2022, a period that closed with a net profit up 20.5% compared to the same period of 2021 at 222.5 million euros.

In the period, Fineco recorded revenues of € 463.3 million, an increase of 15.1% compared to the same period last year, driven by the investing branch, thanks to the growth in volumes and higher net margins on assets.

In the first six months of 2022, the assets managed by Fineco Asset Management amounted to € 24.5 billion, of which € 14.6 billion related to retail classes (+ 10.7% y / y); while Total Financial Assets (as at 30 June 2022) amounted to 102.8 billion euros, an increase of 1.4% compared to June 2021.

The growth of customers continues, which increased by 48,001 in the half year, bringing the total to 1,454,645. Fineco’s Board of Directors has approved the commitment to reach the Net-Zero emission status by 2050.

