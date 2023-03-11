FinecoBank has received from the Single Resolution Board (SRB) and from the Bank of Italy the updated decision on the determination of the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) which replaces the previous decision communicated to the public in August 2021.

Starting from 1 January 2024, FinecoBank will have to comply on a consolidated basis with an MREL requirement equal to 18.91% of the TREA (risk exposure) – 21.45% including the Combined Buffer Requirement – and equal to 5.25% of the LRE (total exposure for financial leverage), ensuring a linear increase in own funds and eligible liabilities to meet the requirements.

In order to comply with the requirement and to calculate the other eligible liabilities issued by Fineco, a subordination requirement is not required in the issuance of eligible MREL instruments (eg Senior unsecured). As at 31 December 2022 FinecoBank shows indicators already well above the requirements to be met from 1 January 2024 with MREL TREA equal to 48.15% pro-forma and MREL LRE equal to 6.14% pro forma).