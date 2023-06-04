Home » Fines, collected in Italy over 547 million. Record-breaking Milan, here is the ranking
Fines, collected in Italy over 547 million. Record-breaking Milan, here is the ranking

Fines, collected in Italy over 547 million. Record-breaking Milan, here is the ranking

Fines, Milan queen of receipts with 151.5 million. Rome in second place

Milan is confirmed at the top of the ranking of Italian municipalities that have recorded the highest revenues thanks to many streets. The says it Codaconsmaking known the data that emerged from the official reporting that local authorities must provide to the government by 31 May each year to then be published on the appropriate web platform of the Ministry of the Interior.

With over 151.5 million euros in revenue forfeited in 2022, Milano is the Italian city that earns the most thanks to penalties for violations of the Highway Code, analyzes the Codacons, which compared the data of all the Italian capitals. It takes second place Romawith 133 million euros, and much more detached we find Firenze (46 million euros), Bologna (43 million) e Torino (about 40 million).

Among the capitals that instead register the lowest proceeds we find Catanzaro, with just over 812 thousand euros collected in 2022, and Aosta (917 thousand euros). Campobasso is missing, a municipality whose reporting was not published on the Ministry’s website by 31 May.

Considering the top 20 Italian cities, the proceeds of road fines reached the remarkable figure of 547 million euros in 2022, with a growth of 37.4% compared to 2021, when the same cities examined by the Codaconsthey grossed a total of 398 million euros.

