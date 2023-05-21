Fines only through the App and the QrCode: the great joke

Fines only through the App and the QrCode

Prima, in many Italian cities, came the QrCode instead of the classic report on the windshield for no parking. Then Milano went further: from April 1 last year (but it wasn’t a “fish”…) no more paper notices but communication only by mobile phone. Too bad that to receive the notice of having incurred the fine, you must have activated the municipal app “citizen’s file” and you must have done so through the public digital identity system, or the Spid. As if to say that all those (and there are many) who do not know how to navigate the internet well or who simply use the mobile phone only to make calls they risk ignoring that they have received a fine and, therefore, of not being able to take advantage of the 30% discount on express payments. So no deduction and also yes run into notification fees and often, due to various snags related to the shipment or otherwise, it shows increase the fine by several zeros. A real joke.

Milan, the app and the budget-saving fines

That the mayor Sala rub your hands when he sees the final balance of the income of the Municipality in the form of fines traffic is certain: in 2021 the fines issued to penalize cars prohibited from parking were 179,406 and in 2022 this number increased by over 100,000 over 280 thousand fines. Assuming (by default) an average of 50 euros per fine, we arrive at the figure of almost 14 million euros per year in the coffers of Palazzo Marino. But now the decision to go through only the Citizen’s File of the Municipality risks multiplying this sum.

It is no coincidence that a few weeks after the activation of the service there is already controversy. So that from the opposition a question has started which denounces the situation of disparity between “digitalized” citizens and “digitally illiterate” citizens and in which the inevitable rising tide of defaulters without their knowledge is underlined, with the disputed amount rising.

Even the local police say no

A thesis also espoused by the local police union itself: “We say no to the digital method – says the Sulpm, – because it discriminates between the Milanese who know how to use the App and the Milanese, perhaps elderly, who don’t have it and will always be forced to pay notification fees”. And the municipality? The justification is that with the new system cases of transcription errors and unclear communication due to manual compilation are avoided. Furthermore, the report or the paper QR Code was damaged on several occasions by the atmospheric effects”. How to say that instead of asking the police to compile the fines with care, citizens are punished.

But the numbers clarify the situation: the latest available data speak of about 125,000 vehicle registration plates registered in the App and which system was used for payment of about 70 miles a lot. Little seen, the chaotic traffic in Milan and the endemic lack of parking is also contested by the coordinator

The case of Rome

If Milan has already sent it to the attic with the activation of the App, many Italian cities are instead reflecting on the pproblems of the “simple” QrCode, even making conservative choices. TO Roma after the controversy and the chaos in the police and municipal offices, yes it will partially revert to the old system of the extremes left by the villains on the windshield of the car. And the fine can also be paid directly from tobacconists and post offices. But the Qr Code hides further pitfalls for citizens. It also arrived in Italy from the United States the scam of false parking fines. It is about leaving on the car a codice Qr which leads back to a Clone website of the official Municipality portal. Everything is designed to appear convincing in the eyes of the cheated. The advice is take a good look, before you pay, the date, the time, the street where the fine was stumbled upon and the vehicle number plate. Almost always, in fact, the scam modules are discovered for at least one of these clearly incorrect information.

Not just cars, a mountain of unpaid taxes

Whether it’s with the bulletin, the QrCode or the App or other payment systems, the fact remains that Municipalities have to deal with a mountain of fines to which citizens respond with a shrug. On average each resident a Romaincluding infants, owes to their municipality 2.859 euro. It gets worse at Napoli, where is the per capita debt rises to 2,967 euroswhile it stands around the 1,600-1,700 euros in Milan and Palermo to drop to 1,156 euros in Turin.

The overall figures are impressive. In the capital alone, verified but uncollected revenues of 3.36 billion in taxes and 4.49 billion in fines and tariffs for a total of 7.86 billion euros are still entered in the budget. But the same disagreement for Naples (2.7 billion ), Milan (2.4 billion), Palermo (1.6 billion) and so on. In total there are approx 1,300 Municipalities (ie one in six) in which the guarantee fund to cover lost revenues has exceeded the critical threshold of 8% of revenues.

And comes the idea of ​​”local scrapping of folders”

In front of this paradoxical situation, with the growth of heavy taxes but also of uncollected credits, the government intends to take a new path. In fact, the draft amendment agreed between the government and local authorities (as part of the tax delegation) provides for the possibility for mayors to introduce local scrapping, balances and excerpts and facilitated definitions.

In practice, with the new rules, each Municipality will be able to decide autonomously to take the classic shortcut on the tortuous path of collecting its own revenues and «directly provide for types of facilitated definition, also in the form of adhesion to those introduced for tax revenues. A road, according to the executive, that goes in the direction of the implementation of fiscal federalismthrough the strengthening of financial autonomy, guaranteeing own taxes, co-participation in state taxes and equalization mechanisms.

There is no shortage of controversy. But the government seems to want to go ahead. Provided that the communication of the scrapping does not take place only through a dedicated App. Otherwise you go back to the beginning.

[email protected]