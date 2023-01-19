This year there will be no double-digit increase in road fines, but those who counted on the removal of files to avoid paying an old fine will be disappointed. The budget law approved by the government blocked the adjustment to inflation of the reports expected in the two-year period 2023-2024: motorists, in fact, would have risked penalties higher than 11% due to the high prices.

However, another law that would have allowed taxpayers to put a tombstone on the fines taken between 2000 and 2015 did not pass. The removal of folders up to a thousand euros it will not apply to contraventions of the highway code, which instead can only count on the automatic cancellation of interest and expenses for the executive and notification procedures. Then, the fine will have to be paid in full. However, the municipalities will be able to decide – with a regulation to be adopted by 31 January – whether to confirm this mini-discount or ask citizens to pay the entire amount initially envisaged by the deed, including interest and expenses for procedures and notifications. It is a measure that ensures the mayors the autonomy they had asked for, worried about seeing 11 million fines disappear and above all a lot of money useful for the budgets. The municipal revenue from road fines exceeds one billion a year, and as many as 400 million are the insured proceeds for the 21 main Italian cities: a veritable treasure trove that some administrations use as an ATM to increase their income.

According to data from the Interior Ministry, Milan is the Italian capital of fines: among the big cities it is in fact the one that recorded the highest revenues in 2021, collecting almost 103 million euros for penalties for violation of the highway code, of which 13 million only thanks to the speed cameras. Rome follows with 94 million (4.6 million those linked to speed cameras) and Turin 41.5 million (of which 5 thanks to speed cameras). Catanzaro (887 thousand euros), Aosta (599 thousand euros) and Campobasso (509 thousand) close the ranking. Sifting through the reports presented by local authorities, there are surprises: for example, it turns out that Naples collects only 27 thousand euros from the speed cameras installed in the city, while Colle Santa Lucia, a small town in the Dolomites in the province of Belluno, with less than 360 inhabitants , has collected over 552,000 euros in one year thanks to the speed cameras. As regards the average per capita amount of fines compared to the number of residents, at the top of the ranking of cities we find Bologna with 96 euros per inhabitant, followed by Milan (74.9 euros), Genoa (61.7 euros) and Florence (57.9 euros). At the bottom of the ranking are Naples (10.5 euros) and Catanzaro (10.4 euros).

The data demonstrates how Italians get a lot of fines but at the same time they are reluctant to pay them, despite the established penalties ranging from the administrative detention of the vehicle to the seizure of the current account. The average collection rate throughout the country is still at 45%, so compared to a billion collected each year by the municipalities for road fines, there is another abundant billion that is evaded.

According to the municipal balance sheets published by theStatejust to give a few examples, the share of penalties paid in the same year as the fine is 65% in Trentino Alto Adige, reaches 57% in Veneto, 48% in Lombardy, drops to 36% in Lazio and then drops to 23% % of Campania and Sicily.

Meanwhile, the government has announced its intention to open a table for reviewing the Highway Code and a review of the fine mechanism is also envisaged. The executive is studying the possibility of making fines pay based on income. A mechanism already in force in many European countries such as France, Belgium, Germany and Finland.