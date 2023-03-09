Gianfranco Fini: “I was deceived by Tulliani about the house in Montecarlo”

Gianfranco Finishat a distance of 13 years from the affair which in fact cost him the political careerback to the famous house in Monte Carlo and reveal unprecedented backstory. It all started in July of 2010when the newspaper published a first part of an inquiry in which he told the story of a apartment in Boulevard Princesse Charlotte 14 in Montecarlo, owned by a contessaAnna Maria Colleoni, who left on her death (in June 1999). all his possessions ad National Alliance. After a few years the apartment stood abandoneda mysterious offshore company he had bought it from the party and had it refurbished. Giancarlo lived in the apartment since 2008 Tulliani, Brother from the mate Of FinishElizabeth.

The former secretary of An – we read in the Corriere della Sera – now he’s attacking Elizabeth Tulliani. “That of the Montecarlo apartment was there most painful story for me, I have been deceived by Giancarlo Tulliani and his sister Elisabetta (his partner and mother of his two daughters, ed). They insisted why put the property up for sale. Giancarlo told me that one company was interested to buy it but did not know that of the company he and his sister were part of it“. The defense remains that of 2018when news of a warranty notice for the money laundering crimei.e. that of a scam. The accusation is clear: the former Speaker of the Chamber was aware of the offshore fund that he took over in favorable numbers the Monte Carlo apartment (300 thousand euros) then resell it a one million and 360 thousand.

