Fini rediscovers himself as an environmentalist: “The kids who smear? Let’s listen to them”

Gianfranco Finish continues to show itself far from the government right. After the invitation to the premier Melons close to the Liberation Day of “settle accounts with fascism“, comes another declaration destined not to be well received by the executive. The former leader of AN – reads the Corriere della Sera – on the occasion of the presentation of a book in Romadeals with the topic of Boys of “Last generation”, the activists who ended up in the sights of the majority for the fouling of historical monuments to claim the weather problem and hers impact. “These guys – says Fini – will have ways of protesting that sometimes seem confusedwhich in some respects may appear objectionable but that in any case politics has the duty to listenespecially for the topics they bring to our attention”.

Finish – continues Il Corriere – never makes an explicit reference to the “Last generation” movement, but his thought is clear and the defined reference. At one point, during this presentation, Fini’s speech comes to politics. Indeed, to be more precise, how political commitment is declined in the third millennium. “The thing that should scare us most about young people is the apathy. So if the young they protest to try to impose issues on politics, even if this protest sometimes takes on connotations that appear confused and perhaps even objectionable, politics has a duty to listen to them. Because a confusing and reprehensible thing it is anyway better than apathy“.

