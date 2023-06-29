Fininvest: all children in the meeting, Marina remains president. Dividend from 100 million

Marina Berlusconi confirmed as president of Fininvest

A fond memory of Silvio Berlusconi opened the Fininvest shareholders’ meeting which, under the chairmanship of Marina Berlusconi, approved the financial statements of the parent company. While awaiting the opening of the will expected next week, all of the Knight’s children met to approve the accounts of the family holding company, i.e. Fininvest. At the top of the empire that goes from Mediaset to Mondadori up to 30% of Banca Mediolanum. The board of directors was renewed for one year under the banner of continuity. With Marina president, the brothers on the board and Danilo Pellegrino ad. All eight members confirmed, without replacing Niccolò Ghedini, who died in August a year ago.

One hundred million dividends

Representing the 61.2% headed by Silvio Berlusconi was his trusted man, the accountant Joseph Spinelli. As for the accounts, in 2022 the companies of the Fininvest Group totaled revenues for 3.8 billion euros and a profit that exceeds i 200 million. Of which 100 will be distributed in dividends. Also noteworthy is the important result of Bank of Milan which recorded a record operating margin of 680 million.

Assets at 4.5 billion

The decline in earnings compared to 2021 results is partly attributable to the absence of non-recurring positive components accounted for in the previous year. Among these, the effects of the good performance of the financial markets and the capital gain from the sale of Towertel by Ei Towers. Past debt slightly up from 962 million to 1.072 billion. But what matters is the heritage, i.e. the object of the division of the 61% of Fininvest which was Silvio Berlusconi’s share. Well, this amounts, in the budget, to 4.553 billion.

The 2022 accounts

The net result of Fininvest in 2022 shows a profit of 133.1 million euro compared to 361.2 million in the previous year which benefited from two non-recurring items. That is, the extraordinary dividend paid by Mfe after the sale of Towertel and the restoration of the dividend distribution of Banca Mediolanum. Which for the previous year had recognized both a dividend on the years 2020 and 2021, and a coupon on the profits of 2019 (which remained suspended during the Covid period).

