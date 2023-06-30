Fininvest, ok shareholders’ meeting with 100 million dividend. 200 million profits (down) in the first budget after Berlusconi

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – The shareholders’ meeting of Fininvest, meeting for the first time after the death of the founder Silvio Berlusconi, approved the accounts for the 2022 financial year, closed with a profit of 200.2 million against of the 360.2 million of the previous year.

The shareholders’ meeting also approved the distribution of a dividend for a total of 100 million euro, down on the 150 million of the previous year.

The decrease “compared to the extraordinary results of 2021”, explains a note, “is partly attributable to the absence of non-recurring positive components accounted for in the previous year (effects of the good performance of the financial markets and the capital gain from the sale of Towertel by Ei Towers)». Consolidated revenues amounted to 3.8 billion, in line with 2021, the gross operating margin amounted to 860.1 million (from 921.6) and the operating result amounted to 248.4 million (from 373 ,8).

«In 2022 the companies of the Fininvest group were able to obtain results of great satisfaction, even in a macroeconomic context weighed down by heavy uncertainties – underlines the press release -. All the companies have maintained their leadership in their respective reference markets, maintaining their long-term strategy solid and unchanged». «After the exceptional results of the 2021 financial year, characterized by some significant extraordinary components and by an economic-financial framework in strong recovery from the Covid 19 crisis – he concludes -, the 2022 results demonstrate the solid resilience of the group companies and attest to pre-pandemic levels.

In the first meeting of the board of Fininvest, at the end of the meeting, only Marina Berlusconi and the managing director, Danilo Pellegrino, who was also reconfirmed, were physically present. On the other hand, the other six directors participated via video link: Pier Silvio, Barbara and Luigi Berlusconi; the CEO of Ac Monza Adriano Galliani, the former CEO of Mondadori Ernesto Mauri and Salvatore Sciascia.

