Fininvest Real Estate & Services, payables for 24 million. Counts ko for Berlusconi

Fininvest Real Estate & Services, payables for 24 million. Counts ko for Berlusconi

Fininvest Real Estate & Services, not a big deal for Berlusconi. Debts of 24 million

Intercompany services and real estate management are not a big deal for Fininvest. A few days ago, in fact, the assembly of Fininvest Real Estate & Services chaired by Adrian Galliani and led by Leonardo Brivio had to draw on the reserve to cover the loss of 10 million euros recorded in 2022, higher than that of 7.2 million the year before.

Revenues were 7.2 million (but in 2021 they were over 9.8 million) of which a total of 3.7 million derived from the sale of the Roman cinema “Fiamma” (3.1 million) and from the bar attached to the multiplex “Giulio Cesare” also in the capital (600 thousand euros).

Another 3.4 million in revenues are derived from services including those for the maintenance of the Villa Gernetto complex partly leased to the team A.C. Monza taken over by the holding company chaired by Marina Berlusconiand rented for most of the year to third parties for conventions and commercial initiatives.

Moreover, the report on operations indicates that “in 2022 the acquisition activity continued during the judicial auction of agricultural land and ruins adjacent to Villa Gernetto”. The company which has 35 employees is in debt for 24 million towards Fininvest.

