MILANO – The return to the dividend of Banca Mediolanum and the former Mediaset is making it richer and richer Silvio Berlusconi, going to inflate the profits of Fininvest, its historic family safe. In June, the financial company announced a statutory profit of 361.2 million for 2021, after the loss of 27 million in 2020. Now, the recent publication of the financial statements of Fininvest Spa allows us to reconstruct the cash flows that have pushed profits beyond share 360 ​​million, allowing at the same time the same holding to pay shareholders a dividend of 150 million.