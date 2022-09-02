Home Business Fininvest, the dividends of Mediolanum and the former Mediaset make the Berlusconi family rich: collection of 150 million
Business

Fininvest, the dividends of Mediolanum and the former Mediaset make the Berlusconi family rich: collection of 150 million

by admin
Fininvest, the dividends of Mediolanum and the former Mediaset make the Berlusconi family rich: collection of 150 million

MILANO – The return to the dividend of Banca Mediolanum and the former Mediaset is making it richer and richer Silvio Berlusconi, going to inflate the profits of Fininvest, its historic family safe. In June, the financial company announced a statutory profit of 361.2 million for 2021, after the loss of 27 million in 2020. Now, the recent publication of the financial statements of Fininvest Spa allows us to reconstruct the cash flows that have pushed profits beyond share 360 ​​million, allowing at the same time the same holding to pay shareholders a dividend of 150 million.

See also  Building bonuses: 8 billion in loans to banks. Businesses against Poste on the new poles

You may also like

Nouriel Roubini warns the Fed, here is how...

Skymetro Genova, construction supervision at Rina and Mm

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Support local...

ECB prepares the super-hawk suit, here is Citi’s...

Lenovo first announced the “remote stand-in” robot S1:...

Gas industry protagonist at Fiera Milano with Gastech...

Dongfang Highlights | The implementation of the supervision...

G7, ok to the oil price ceiling: “A...

The lineup of physical stores of Shengshi Watch...

Wall Street applauds US employment report, Fed less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy