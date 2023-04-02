Finland to vote, Sanna Marin kicked out? NATO membership is now at risk. Analyses

Sanna Marin was until recently the leader”smart e cool”, the youngest head of government in the world at just 34 years old, also head of the Social Democrats. Finnish, not Viking, black hair, perfect figure but above all rainbow emblem coming from no less than two mothers, a delight in the eyes of the many Nordic Zans. A veranthropological rarityfruit of impervious fjords, ice, frost and, of course, always by chance and necessity.

READ ALSO: Finland to vote, Sanna Marin spends too much and risks: the sovereigns are favored

In 2022 she was caught in several videos wriggling like a maniac during a party in a manner certainly unsuitable for the office he held. Immediately there was a reaction that le feminists world championships posted videos of rowdy dances not understanding, as usual, a chip. The problem wasn’t in the dance itself, absolutely legitimate, but in the role it played ballerina, but these are insignificant details to them.

Subscribe to the newsletter

