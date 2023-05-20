FinLombarda Gestioni, the board of directors appoints Alessandro Picardi as new president

Alessandro Picardi appointed president of FinLombarda Gestioni

We inform you that today, following the completion of the sale of the entire share capital of FinLombarda Management SGR – company originally founded and controlled by FinLombarda in turn subject to the direction and coordination of the Lombardy Region – verso Lighthouse Investments – private financial holding company whose corporate structure is made up exclusively of private subjects – the Board of Directors of FinLombarda Management SGR which acknowledged the resignation of the President Christian Servant and of the shareholders’ meeting indications, resolved to appoint dott. Alexander Picardi.

Confirmed are Dr. Attilio Degni as Chief Executive Officer with functions of operational legal representation, dott.ssa Christian Servant and dr. Giorgio Scupola, advisor with operational powers in the Private Equity area. The Board of Directors thanks Dr Christian Servant for the work done by the outgoing President.

Alexander Picardilong-time manager, currently Vice President of Assolombarda Confindustria and member of the board of directors of Thatboasts a long experience in multinational and listed companies having held the role of Executive Vice President & Chief Public Affairs Officer in Tim and director of the subsidiary Sparkle. Most recently he was Executive Chairman of Olivetti.

The biographies of the members of the Board of Directors will be available on the Company’s website (www.finlombardasgr.it) in the “Who we are – Governance – Corporate Bodies” section.

