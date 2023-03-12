Complaint for Credit Suisse: This is embarrassing and could be very expensive – there are over 2 billion francs at stake The regulator raises serious allegations against Credit Suisse in the Greensill case, in which around 1,000 professional investors lost billions. Some are demanding compensation from Credit Suisse and are now receiving indirect support from Finma.

The banking regulator is taking action at Credit Suisse: in the Greensill case, the big bank “seriously violated” its obligations. Bild: Bloomberg

In its business relationship with the Australian financier Lex Greensill, Credit Suisse had “seriously violated supervisory law” for years, the financial market regulator complained. The details of the two-year process with which the authority is now ordering the restoration of compliant conditions are extremely distressing for the bank and its leadership at the time. For the approximately 1,000 Greensill-damaged investors, who suffered high losses with the purchase of so-called “Supply Chain Finance Funds” from Credit Suisse, Finma’s reprimand could become an important piece of evidence in their efforts to recover damages.