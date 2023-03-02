Whether it’s the billion-dollar bankruptcies of Credit Suisse, the money laundering cases at Julius Baer or the tricks at the health insurance companies Sanitas and KPT: the financial market supervisory authority Finma can crack down – if it wants to.
Finma usually communicates its decisions without frills – as it did on Tuesday, when it presented the results of the so-called enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse because of the billion dollar bankruptcy in the Greensill scandal. In her communiqué, she states soberly: the bank violated its supervisory obligations “seriously”. As a result, management now has to periodically review hundreds of their business relationships for possible risks.
Once again, Finma put an external watchdog in the big bank. He should ensure that these requirements are actually implemented.
Extensive catalog of measures
An enforcement procedure such as this has the purpose of restoring a company to its proper state. It is one of Finma’s sharpest weapons. The supervisory authority can thus intervene deeply in the operational management of institutions at fault. In serious cases, Finma confiscates profits that have been made through dishonest activities. It bans individuals from their professions or revokes the license of institutes.
Finma completes around 50 to 60 such enforcement proceedings every year. About half of these relate to banks. This is only communicated in exceptional cases.
Under pressure from all sides
Finma’s ability to act is mostly limited to the measures outlined above. This is politically desired. She is not allowed to hand out fines. That is why it is often criticized for being ineffective. The example of Credit Suisse shows that Finma is a permanent guest at this institute, without noticeably fewer reports of scandals. Quite a few politicians want to adapt the law and allow Finma to also distribute fines.
Finma itself recently warned that fines against individuals who are at fault could result in them no longer cooperating, making it more difficult to rectify the grievances. Pressure on Finma also comes from many banks. Finma is too powerful for them. They try – sometimes successfully – to weaken them with political advances.
Scandals at the banks do not stop
In recent years, there have been repeated serious violations of the law by bank employees, which have resulted in Finma enforcement proceedings. Credit Suisse was involved in several cases, such as the Mozambique loan scandal, the money laundering cases involving the Brazilian oil company Petrobras, the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and the corruption cases involving the world football association Fifa.
Six major Finma enforcement cases
However, these cases do not only affect Credit Suisse. Overall, cases of corruption and money laundering led to enforcement proceedings at over 20 banks. In addition to Credit Suisse, there are also Julius Baer, Bank Syz, Credinvest, Falcon Bank, Rothschild Bank and the traditional bank BSI, which had its license revoked.
At the time, Finma spoke of a threat to the Swiss financial center. The banks have adjusted their compliance structures as a result of the investigations. It remains to be seen how sustainable this happened.