Whether it’s the billion-dollar bankruptcies of Credit Suisse, the money laundering cases at Julius Baer or the tricks at the health insurance companies Sanitas and KPT: the financial market supervisory authority Finma can crack down – if it wants to.

Finma usually communicates its decisions without frills – as it did on Tuesday, when it presented the results of the so-called enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse because of the billion dollar bankruptcy in the Greensill scandal. In her communiqué, she states soberly: the bank violated its supervisory obligations “seriously”. As a result, management now has to periodically review hundreds of their business relationships for possible risks.

Once again, Finma put an external watchdog in the big bank. He should ensure that these requirements are actually implemented.

Extensive catalog of measures

An enforcement procedure such as this has the purpose of restoring a company to its proper state. It is one of Finma’s sharpest weapons. The supervisory authority can thus intervene deeply in the operational management of institutions at fault. In serious cases, Finma confiscates profits that have been made through dishonest activities. It bans individuals from their professions or revokes the license of institutes.

Finma completes around 50 to 60 such enforcement proceedings every year. About half of these relate to banks. This is only communicated in exceptional cases.

Under pressure from all sides

Finma’s ability to act is mostly limited to the measures outlined above. This is politically desired. She is not allowed to hand out fines. That is why it is often criticized for being ineffective. The example of Credit Suisse shows that Finma is a permanent guest at this institute, without noticeably fewer reports of scandals. Quite a few politicians want to adapt the law and allow Finma to also distribute fines.

Legend: According to Finma, Credit Suisse has “seriously” violated its regulatory obligations.

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/



Finma itself recently warned that fines against individuals who are at fault could result in them no longer cooperating, making it more difficult to rectify the grievances. Pressure on Finma also comes from many banks. Finma is too powerful for them. They try – sometimes successfully – to weaken them with political advances.

Scandals at the banks do not stop

In recent years, there have been repeated serious violations of the law by bank employees, which have resulted in Finma enforcement proceedings. Credit Suisse was involved in several cases, such as the Mozambique loan scandal, the money laundering cases involving the Brazilian oil company Petrobras, the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and the corruption cases involving the world football association Fifa.

Six major Finma enforcement cases

1 / 10

Legend: 2012: Health/ KPT

The former KPT board members Walter Bosch (right) and Bernhard Liechti had wanted to enrich themselves personally from a planned merger of the health insurance companies Sanitas and KPT and had to go to prison for six months. Finma issued both of them a four-year professional ban.

KEYSTONE/PETER SCHNEIDER

2 / 10

Legend: 2016: Falcon-Bank

The Zurich private bank was targeted by the supervisory authority because of the corruption scandal surrounding the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. (1/2)

KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

3 / 10

Legend: Finma found that Falcon had violated money laundering regulations due to insufficient clarification of business relationships and transactions. The bank had to relinquish its license and no longer exists today. (2/2)

KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

4 / 10

Legend: 2018: Julius Baer

Finma had found serious deficiencies in the fight against money laundering at the asset manager Julius Baer in the context of alleged corruption cases involving the Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela and Fifa. (1/2)

KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

5 / 10

Legend: The regulator temporarily banned the bank from complex takeovers. (2/2)

KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

6 / 10

Legend: 2018: Multiple banks

In the scandal surrounding the Brazilian oil company Petrobras, the federal prosecutor found over 300 critical account relationships at over 30 banks in Switzerland. (1/2)

Reuters /Sergio Moraes

7 / 10

Legend: Millions of bribes flowed from the group to Swiss bank accounts. 400 million blocked. Finma carried out enforcement proceedings at various banks, demanded organizational improvements or confiscated profits. (2/2)

Keystone/EPA/MARCELO SAYAO

8 / 10

Legend: 2021: Credit Suisse

A rusting fleet of tuna in Maputo harbour. Fraudulent CS bankers had personally enriched themselves by financing the fleet. They drove the country into insolvency with a loan worth billions. In the final report of the enforcement proceedings, Finma criticized the risk management of the big bank.

Imago

9 / 10

Legend: 2022: Credit Suisse

For years, Credit Suisse advisors had invested money from investors in the Greensill fund, which was advertised as low-risk, without understanding the business model. Investors and the bank lost billions. (1/2)

Archive/REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

10 / 10

Legend: According to Finma, CS had “seriously violated supervisory obligations” and failed to adequately record risks for years. Among other things, the bank is provided with a minder. (2/2)

Reuters



However, these cases do not only affect Credit Suisse. Overall, cases of corruption and money laundering led to enforcement proceedings at over 20 banks. In addition to Credit Suisse, there are also Julius Baer, ​​Bank Syz, Credinvest, Falcon Bank, Rothschild Bank and the traditional bank BSI, which had its license revoked.

At the time, Finma spoke of a threat to the Swiss financial center. The banks have adjusted their compliance structures as a result of the investigations. It remains to be seen how sustainable this happened.