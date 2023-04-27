Finn CEO Max-Josef Meier resigns

Last week it became public knowledge that Max-Josef Meier is said to have sexually harassed several women. The public prosecutor is already investigating. Now there are more consequences.

Max-Josef Meier has been relieved of his CEO position at Finn with immediate effect. Finn.auto

The Munich car subscription startup Finn has announced the immediate resignation of its founder and CEO Max-Josef Meier. Meier is therefore “mutually resigning from his post,” according to a press release. After the 38-year-old admitted last week that he had harassed several colleagues at a company party at the end of 2021, the entrepreneur was criticized. On top of that, the Munich public prosecutor’s office has initiated investigations against the founder based on the reports.

New management enlarged

Maximilian Wühr, the previous Chief Growth Officer and one of the six co-founders of the four-year-old Munich startup, has been appointed as the new CEO. Co-founder and CFO Max Beyer remains in the management team, which is now joined by Chief Fleet Officer Jürgen Lobach as the third person.

Max-Josef Meier touched nine employees immorally at a Christmas party and asked them to kiss – three of the women probably gave their consent. Meier himself says he was heavily intoxicated and doesn’t remember. The incidents were processed directly in the company and internal investigations were initiated. According to their own statements, the board’s investors were also informed. At that time, however, they were satisfied with the results of the investigation, it is said Capital. At the time, Meier was the largest shareholder with 20 percent and was looking for money for his startup.