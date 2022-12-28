Listen to the audio version of the article

New investment in India for Apis Partners, the private equity firm specializing in fintech based in London with a largely Italian mind. The operation, announced yesterday, consists of an investment of 75 million in Money View, a Bangalore-based fintech with clear unicorn ambitions: the pre-money valuation is in fact equal to 825 million dollars. Together with Apis, Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence also participated in this round.

Founded in 2014, Money View is a leading online financial services platform providing customized credit products and financial management solutions. It can count on over 40 million app downloads, and boasts less annual investments of $1.2 billion: it closed the last two financial statements in profit. The resources raised will be used, among other things, to grow the team and expand its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance and wealth management solutions in order to consolidate its leadership position.

What attracted Apis’ attention, explains a note, was the differentiated credit services platform developed by Money View, as well as the ability to combine rapid growth in the market with profitability. “Our growth and performance have enabled us to successfully carry out our mission of achieving true financial inclusion,” said Puneet Agarwal, CEO of the Indian fintech. “Money View has already achieved great success thanks to products capable of democratizing access to credit for millions of savers”, comments Matteo Stefanel, co-founder and managing partner of the asset management company.

Founded in 2014, Apis currently has three different funds under its assets: Apis Growth Fund I (287 million raised, ten investments made and two exits already completed), Apis Growth Fund II (563 million raised and 11 investments made, to which is added now Money View) and Apis Insurtech Fund I, with 115 million raised and 11 deals closed. In addition to Stefanel, there is a lot of Italy in the team – among others, the partner Marcello Sala, former vice president of the management board of Intesa Sanpaolo – and among the investors: in the front line banks, insurance companies, foundations, social security institutions.