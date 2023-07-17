Home » Fintech: Banco BPM, BCC Iccrea Group, FSI: agreement for the creation of the second pole of e-money in Italy
Fintech: Banco BPM, BCC Iccrea Group, FSI: agreement for the creation of the second pole of e-money in Italy

Fintech: Banco BPM, BCC Iccrea Group, FSI: agreement for the creation of the second pole of e-money in Italy

Banco BPM, Gruppo BCC Iccrea and FSI announced last Friday that they had signed a “binding agreement for the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at developing a new Italian and independent company in the digital payments sector”.

The new reality, reads the press release, “will be a point of reference in the fintech panorama and with an approach oriented towards innovation and the growth of digitization in our country”.

The agreement, continues the press release, “provides for the contribution of Banco BPM’s e-money business to the joint venture, with the payment of a mixed consideration in cash and in shares issued by the vehicle Pay Holding, which in turn controls the entire share capital of BCC Pay Spa – which will soon be rebranded”.

“Following the operation, Pay Holding will be owned for approximately 43% by FSI and approximately 28.6% each by Banco BPM and Iccrea Banca”.

“Following the contribution of Banco BPM’s e-money business, the joint venture will represent the second national operator with a market share of more than 10% in the e-money sector, with approximately 9 million cards, 400 thousand POS and approximately euro 110 billion of euros of intermediated transactions

