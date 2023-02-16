Fin+Tech, the demo day on March 9th

The demo day of the Fin+Tech program is approaching, scheduled for 9 March the accelerator dedicated to startups that develop fintech and insurtech solutions and services, financed by Cdp Venture Capital with Digital Magics, the Credem Group and Nexi, to help the growth of young companies specialized in high-potential markets. The project aims to encourage the development of 48 innovative startups and SMEs in 3 years to help consolidate the ecosystem at a national level and make it increasingly attractive for international companies and investors.

On March 9, the 14 selected startups, out of 400 participants, will have the opportunity to present themselves in front of partners and investors with projects and results achieved during the programme. The startups underwent a 5-month acceleration process with the support of a network of corporate experts in the sector and in the venture capital world. The accelerator has already allocated funds for the realities that will prove to be more promising 600 thousand euros of investments in follow-on.

The large number of applications received (+40% compared to the first edition) and their origin: over 50% are foreign, from 55 different countries, including non-European ones.

The areas of application are multiple: technological enablers (33.7%), companies operating in the banking sector (12.9%), insurtech (11.2%), solutions for investments (7.9%) and financing (3, 2%).

The 14 startups selected