Fin+Tech, the demo day on March 9th
The demo day of the Fin+Tech program is approaching, scheduled for 9 March the accelerator dedicated to startups that develop fintech and insurtech solutions and services, financed by Cdp Venture Capital with Digital Magics, the Credem Group and Nexi, to help the growth of young companies specialized in high-potential markets. The project aims to encourage the development of 48 innovative startups and SMEs in 3 years to help consolidate the ecosystem at a national level and make it increasingly attractive for international companies and investors.
On March 9, the 14 selected startups, out of 400 participants, will have the opportunity to present themselves in front of partners and investors with projects and results achieved during the programme. The startups underwent a 5-month acceleration process with the support of a network of corporate experts in the sector and in the venture capital world. The accelerator has already allocated funds for the realities that will prove to be more promising 600 thousand euros of investments in follow-on.
The large number of applications received (+40% compared to the first edition) and their origin: over 50% are foreign, from 55 different countries, including non-European ones.
The areas of application are multiple: technological enablers (33.7%), companies operating in the banking sector (12.9%), insurtech (11.2%), solutions for investments (7.9%) and financing (3, 2%).
The 14 startups selected
- Barter, B2B E-commerce platform for the retail world. Barter is a virtual warehouse where users can enter, with a scan of the barcode and a few clicks, the products they have in stock and are willing to sell. Other users can thus search the Barter marketplace and find what they need.
- Bitcoin Peoplethrough BPay – the first ERP software in the cloud – allows companies and retailers to accept payments in Bitcoin, record the transaction and conveniently declare it to the accountant.
- He will coo, PropTech solution that helps renters become home owners in 36 months. The tenant chooses the house, Cooabit buys it, making it possible to live in the house of one’s dreams while building the ideal conditions for buying it with a mortgage.
- Dashero, SaaS platform for the financial management of e-commerce and web agencies with a focus on marketing activities. The software integrates via API with the main financial and marketing tools allowing you to view the data previously managed manually on different platforms in a single dashboard.
- DeriskSaaS solution to monitor corporate cash flows, liquidity and manage risks related to currencies, financial and physical assets (e.g. gold, energy) in real time.
- Easydoctora flexible and multitouch digital patient engagement platform that supports people in their health journey, allowing easy and efficient data collection and generally better doctor-patient communication.
- ID Defend, has created a platform of innovative services that allow people to monitor personal data, preventing identity theft and credit scams. The startup alerts and assists potential victims in real time, allowing them to act promptly, prevent or minimize economic damage, also thanks to an insurance policy. ID Defend to reduce the risk of attacks to companies by providing monitoring, prevention, assistance, device protection and training tools to recognize social-engineering techniques.
- Lyna, a proactive B2B2C insurance recommendation and distribution platform based on bank data. Detects, on the basis of transactional data, the need for insurance and proactively suggests the best coverage to the end customer and/or his advisor.
- pug, develops two software solutions to deal with anti-money laundering regulations, Brain and Amlet. Brain is a risk assessment tool that helps banks find suspicious transactions. Amlet makes due diligence data “portable” and reusable within an ecosystem of intermediaries, simplifying the onboarding process.
- Young, provides a complete solution for tracking cryptocurrencies, NFTs and any other digital assets. For this purpose, it collects, structures and makes available data through specialized modules that enable the adoption of blockchain solutions in a simple and effective way.
- Osense, was born from the experience of professionals and researchers to try to solve one of the major problems of our century: the greenhouse gas emissions of companies. The AI-Impact platform enables companies to collect reliable data and reduce their carbon footprint along the entire value chain by leveraging artificial intelligence.
- SaferPlacesthe first Flood Risk Intelligence SaaS platform, developed with the support of EIT Climate-KIC and ESA, which allows urban planners, real estate companies, public administrations and insurance and reinsurance companies to carry out real-time simulations on flood risk at urban level.
- Takyon allows, for the first time in history, to resell travel by transforming nominal reservations into resalable and tradable digital assets (NFT). To do this, it created the “Resaleable Rate” and launched the “Travel Exchange”, the first marketplace for booking travel services, based on blockchain and enabled by the opportunities of the Web3.
- Torusa predictive analytics SaaS platform for banks and payment service providers, which helps maximize the value extracted from payment data, improving profitability and optimizing payment institution operating fees.