Alliances with traditional banks for the future of Italian Fintech

Agreements and alliances. The path of Italian Fintech passes through partnership to complement the offer of “traditional” banking groups with that of innovative services born on digital channels. A model made possible by the evolution of European legislation, which has allowed access (subject to consent) to third parties to customer data. And that often brings with it the direct investment by the traditional banks in the capital of startup of financial services.

Benefits for customers and institutions

It is the so-called Open banking, permitted by the European PSD2 directive which regulates banking services and their opening to third parties. According to research conducted by Tink at European level on a sample of 380 senior financial services executives in 12 countries, Open banking has the advantage of increase transaction security, decrease costs and to limit the frauds.

On the side of the banks, the advantages are obvious: reduces investment in innovation by accessing a technology in an advanced stage of development or already on the market. Allows access to these technologies even to smaller institutes and with less capacity to invest in innovation. And it allows one greater flexibility compared to internally developed solutions, with the possibility of abandoning with limited costs those offers that do not meet the interest of customers or do not achieve the expected results.

Bringing customers digital

According to a research by Abi Lab (the research and innovation center of the Italian Banking Association), for 90.9% of Italian banks the ICT budget for 2023 is rising or stable compared to 2022. For 68%, the first budget item is the so-called “digital onbording”: ie the identification of the customer and the subscription of online products.

The study, conducted on a sample representing approximately 73% of the banking sector in terms of employees, was presented to Forum Abi Lab 2023, in Milan from 21 to 23 March. According to the analysis by Abi Lab, “at the top of the sector’s investment priorities we find the digital acquisition of customers, demonstrating how much the global pandemic context has accelerated changes in habits of people, in confidence with digital channels and, more generally, in relationship models”.

Again according to Abi Lab research, the development and maintenance of applications absorbs 52% of the costs of the ICT divisions (calculated as the sum of current expenses plus depreciation), while 20% is dedicated to data centers and just 4% to safety.

Capacity for innovation

“The whole Fintech movement – ​​he explains Daniel Loro Of Arché Advisory, a consultancy company specializing in the banking and financial sectors – was born from the banking system’s inability to innovate”. But the purely digital banking model has already shown its limits. “And this is where the initiatives come in which, thanks to Open banking, can be integrated into traditional models. In my opinion, the Fintechs that offer business to business services for banks are the ones that will innovate the most. I think for example of the direct lending digitale e all’customer acquisition, for example. But also to the prospects offered byartificial intelligence in some areas such as creditworthiness assessment”.

From Hype to Tinaba, up to Moneyfarm

There are many successful cases. “I think about Hype, the first case of an open banking platform”, continues Loro. In the capital of Hype developed by Fabrick of the group Sella bankis also present Illimity Bank with 50%. And again, adds Roberto Leuzzi, CEO of Arché, “the model of Fertilizer, which manages to bring together both payment services and investments and savings, from deposit accounts to robot advisors. Or the partnership between Moneyfarm e Italian post”.

Cultural limits

The limits of the Open banking model? “They are above all cultural,” Loro continues. In one sector overregulated such as the banking sector, innovating often means colliding with structures, required for fulfilments, checks and authorization procedures which actually discourage theinnovation. Then there is a certain reluctance of traditional banks to share customer data, explains Leuzzi. But that is the basis of Open banking. “Traditional banks are distrustful towards those products that they believe can make you lose your customer property. But even in this case it is a reluctance of a purely cultural nature”.