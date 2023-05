Klarnathe Swedish “buy now, pay later” fintech firm, halved its net loss in the first quarter, posting a significant bottom-line improvement after a major cost-cutting action.

The company reported a net loss of SEK 1.3 billion ($120.7 million), a 50% decrease from the SEK 2.6 billion loss recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Klarna reported a total net operating profit of SEK 5 billion, up 22% from a year earlier.