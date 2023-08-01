Home » Fintech, the experimentation phase and the opportunity for Italy
Fintech, the experimentation phase and the opportunity for Italy

The second phase will start after the summer experimentation in Italia from the techno-finance activities (FinTech), during which sector operators will be able to apply for admission to the regulatory sandbox, a protected space for testing projects in the banking, financial and insurance fields. Participation in the sandbox – provided for by the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of 30 April 2021 number 100 – allows intermediaries supervised entities and operators in the FinTech sector to experiment with innovative products and services, being able to benefit from a simplified transitional regulatory regime.

Projects are eligible scope FinTechwithout limitations in terms of number: the interested operators are invited to start informal discussions with the Supervisory authorities. Contact methods and more detailed information are available on pages dedicate of the institutional sites of the Bank of Italy, Consob and IVASS as well as on the Treasury Department website – which hosts the Technical Secretariat of the FinTech Committee – where it is also possible to consult the official register of FinTech operators already admitted to the sandbox on the occasion of the first phase of experimentation.

What is the sanbox

For years there has been talk of setting up a sandbox in Italy as well, the name of which derives from the “enclosure” filled with sand in which children can play and experiment in a controlled environment. The Bank of Italy itself, in its 2017 Fintech in Italy report, explained that this is a tool that allows fintech companies, both supervised and unsupervised, to benefit from transitional regulatory derogations to test technology and services on a small scale and for a limited period. This experimentation can take place in cooperation with the subject authorized to participate in the sandbox.

For example, the British sandbox, known as FCA, offers banking and financial companies the opportunity to test new products or services for a limited period of time (6 months). During this period, the companies may benefit from some regulatory exemptions, whilst complying with consumer protection laws and certain safeguards. At the end of the 6 months, if the test phase is successfully completed, the companies must follow the standard authorization process.

