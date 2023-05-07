Fiocchi (Fdi): “In order to support the green delirium, Europe comes to falsify the data”

Fiocchi (Fdi): green delirium, the EU comes to falsify the data

Europe’s latest green folly is to throw away all the recycled packaging and replace them with returnable funds. It means waste more water, emit more CO2 and above all to penalize one of the sectors of excellence of theItalian industry and one of the highest adherence to civic duty by Italians. The Commission wants to impose by June the packaging regulation which contradicts those launched just a decade ago, preventing any discussion in the Strasbourg Parliament. What gets in the way is the group of Conservatives of which he is the leader Giorgia Meloni. “We have to stop them,” he explains Peter FiocchiMEP of Brothers of Italy and member of the parliamentary committee which discusses, among other things, the packaging regulation. “I’m in the grip of a double delirium: the green one and the end of mandate one. In particular the Dutch vice president Frans Timmermans he has lost all contact with reality and if it is a question of introducing measures that penalize Italy, he is the first”.

Why?

“Frans Timmermans is the first enemy of logic. is imprinting ainsane acceleration, I would almost say anti-democratic, to all green measures; if it follows from this damage to Italy now governed by the center-right for him who is a Dutch socialist, environmentalist is an added value. They had entrusted him with a package of over 200 billion for green policies, but now they’re taking it away from him because they’ve realized he’s doing it contrary policies to the consensus and the real needs of the populations And since from October onwards Europe is de facto blocked pending the upcoming electionshe wants to finish the job at any cost.

In what sense at any cost?

“Even to the point of screw up the data; he has his own large patrol of even more delusional EU officials on the green than Timmermans himself, but the tide is changing ».

Does the Ursula majority creak?

«Yes and they know very well that the next Parliament it will be centre-right. The EPP is repositioning itself, there are countries that are green follies they are backtracking: the Swedenhome of Greta, is asking to slow down, so the Finland and even the Denmark. An example: they want to go all-electric even for trucks. It’s just impossible. The costs would be unsustainable and so also the Northern countries are now asking for a rethink. The war he dragged us into Vladimir Putin has opened the eyes of many in Strasbourg who wonder if the Germaniafor its own interests, is not dragging us towards another addiction: this time from China for electricity. By now they believe in this radically green turning point in spite and to the detriment of the populations Ursula von der Leyen, Timmermans, the deputies of the PSE, especially those of the Pd and their officials. But they know very well that after 2024 there will no longer be a majority Ursula ».

So they are in a hurry and, for example, penalize us on packaging?

“Exactly. Italy is leader in recycling: we have already achieved the objectives that the EU had set for 2030 and we are the nation that has the best and most productive recycling technology. We did it in keeping with the EU regulation still in effect. Now they want to reset everything to make us move on to reuse. But you can see what you buy the hamburger that brings back the container which they then owe to fast food wash and sterilize to use it again? They have come to the madness of a glass bottle the same for everyone and for everything: from shampoo to Barolo. Not to mention that the bottle is a factor in the recognition and quality of the product. I can imagine the cellars that sell wines from thousands of euros who go around the restaurants to pick up the empties… These are follies. The only concession they make is that these reusable packages can be produced with up to 40% recycled material. For Italy from an industrial point of view it is a damage of tens of billions not to mention employment. They decide without any credible assessment of environmental, economic and social impact.

But is there hostility towards the Italian government? Does the French position indicate something?

«I wouldn’t say so, in fact there is less hostility in Europe than in Italy. The French mount this case to hide their responsibilities: the mess in it is their fault Libya and Tunisia. They have the problem of Macron estatethey have to demonize Giorgia Meloni to block the way The pen. But Italy is spoken very well in Strasbourg. There is also another fact; now we MEPs feel the support of Rome. Until a few months ago it seemed that whatever the Commission decided was irreparably. Even if he was against them interests of the Italians».