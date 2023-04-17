Fioroni buries the Democratic Party: “It’s now reduced to… 100 shades of red”

Fioroni demolishes the Pd: “It’s now a hundred shades of red”

There is no doubt that the earthquake in the Third Pole home constitutes one more arrow in the bow of the sponsors of bipolarity, to the right as to the left. Naturally, it was Forza Italia who immediately rode the wave, after having accused the blow of excellent farewells such as Gelmini e Carfagna towards the party of calendar. But, in reality, an attempt to close ranks can also be read in the words of the defense minister Guido Crosetto (“There is no need for a new centre. Brothers of Italy must also occupy the center, proving to be ever more open and inclusive”, he recently told Corsera). And what about Romano Prodi’s advice to the new tenant of the Nazarene? “To win – said the ex prime minister bluntly last April 12 in Avvenire – a coalition is vital, the moderates must be recovered”.

Positions that do not worry at all Beppe Fioreni, the former education minister who, after Schlein’s coronation in the primaries, left the Democratic Party and is one of the promoters of the popular online platform “New Times”. The former dem – with such realities ‘Popular on the Net’ (of which Giuseppe De Mita is a member), ‘Together’ by Stefano Zamagni or the Aldo Moro Study Center – is engaged in building a network capable of bringing together, as Fioroni himself explains when interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, “the popular who have been divided since 1994 due to the electoral mechanisms and who are now disappointed by the right and the left”. “Bipolarity and polarizations in general are a false problem. The real issue is the disaffection with the vote that is weakening our democracy. But when people don’t go to the polls – they sting – it’s because they consider the proposals uninteresting and engaging policies”.

Fioroni does not break down in front of the words of study program or those pronounced this morning by Luciano Violante (“The Democratic Party has Catholic Democrats within itself. If they weren’t there, the Democratic Party would no longer be there”, he told Agora on Rai3): “They try to close the stable when the oxen have escaped. Both have memories of what the Democratic Party was when we founded it as a synthesis of the best political cultures. However, now they speak of a political formation that not only no longer exists, but is not even recoverable”. According to the former head of the Margherita Organization, in fact, “with the election of Schlein and the opening up to radical left-wing movements there was a genetic mutation of the Democratic Party which became the party of 100 shades of red. For heaven’s sake – he adds – all legitimate. This, however, makes the people of the people, the Catholic Democrats, the Liberal Democrats feel alien”.

